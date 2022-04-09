AIKEN COUNTY, S.C (WJBF) — The American Red Cross is assisting two families after their homes were damaged in two separate fires.

One home on Indian Hill Court in North Augusta was damaged by a fire Friday afternoon. The other one on Celeste Avenue in North Augusta was damaged by fire Friday night.

In both cases, the organization is helping by providing financial assistance for immediate needs such as food, clothing, and shelter, along with referrals to much-needed resources.

The American Red Cross responds to an average of six home fires every day in South Carolina. In many cases, the families impacted lose everything. You can help support these families by providing them the financial assistance they need for a place to stay, food, and clothing. Become a Hometown Hero by clicking here or visiting www.redcross.org/HometownHero.