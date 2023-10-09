AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Two people where hit and killed in Augusta Saturday in two different accidents. Authorities say BOTH are hit-and-runs.

From Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen:

A vehicle was traveling east on Lumpkin Road at Fleming Dr. when the vehicle struck a pedestrian riding a bicycle. Joni Mitchell, 38 years old 2200 Blk. Overlook Road was pronounced dead on the scene at 8:24 p.m. An autopsy has been scheduled. The vehicle that struck Mitchell left the scene. The second Pedestrian was walking on the 3100 Blk. Richmond Hill Road when he was struck by a vehicle traveling south. Broderick Parker, 39 years old, 2900 Blk. Richmond Hill Road was pronounced dead on the scene at 9:06 p.m. Driver of the vehicle left the scene leaving the vehicle on the scene. An Autopsy has been scheduled.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has not released any additional information on either incident.

This is a developing story.