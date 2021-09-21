Two Harlem Schools on lockdown after domestic dispute

HARLEM, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County Deputies are currently searching for a 16-year-old male from Harlem after getting into a domestic dispute Tuesday morning with his parents at their home and issuing what is considered a threat.

During the domestic dispute with his parents at their home, the 16-year-old mentioned he would go into the woods and get a weapon he stashed there and he was going to shoot up his parents.

Charges for Terroristic Threats and Simple Battery will be issued once he is located, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

He left his residence and was tracked to Pumpkin Center on Appling Harlem Rd via an ankle monitor he was wearing from previous incidents he’s been in trouble for.

The male subject apparently cut the ankle monitor he was assigned with and was last seen trying to get a ride to Thomson, Ga., from Pumpkin Center based on witnesses at the gas station.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is in the area still trying to locate the student now.

Harlem Middle and Harlem High Schools have gone on soft lockdown because of this case.

Columbia County Schools issued the following statement:

Both Harlem Middle School and Harlem High School are currently in a lockdown, as of 8:45 a.m., after the Columbia County Sheriff’s office advised the schools of an off-campus incident involving a juvenile. In an abundance of caution, due to the juvenile’s location within the vicinity of the schools, both Harlem Middle and Harlem High schools will remain in lockdown, meaning access both into and out of the building is currently restricted. The lockdown will remain in place until the juvenile can be located by the sheriff’s office. Abbigail Remkus, Columbia County Schools

Major Steve Morris says they believe he has left the area and is not a threat.

He was also kicked out of Harlem High School yesterday for an assault he was involved in.

The subject description is White Male, orange flip-flops, black shorts, white T-shirt, 5 foot 9 inches and 190 lbs.

Police do not believe he has a weapon. He has not made any threats to anyone except his parents.

If you see this subject, contact your local police.