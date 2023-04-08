AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – An investigation is underway after two people were found in a car in Aiken County.

Authorities say on Friday, April 7, at 11:20 p.m., law enforcement was sent to a home on Tranquility Place in Windsor after the two young adults were found unresponsive in a vehicle.

Emergency Medical Services responded and determined the two victims were dead.

The victims are 24-year-old Daquan Cuthbertson of Williston and 20-year-old Destiny Dunbar of Windsor.

A preliminary investigation has determined Cuthbertson owned the vehicle and that he and Dunbar were dating.

An autopsy is scheduled for both victims.

Foul play is suspected.

Count on NewsChannel 6 for more details as they become available.