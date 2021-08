AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Two people are dead after crashing in a pond in Augusta.

The pond is located at Dunnington Place at Dunnington Court. The vehicle was traveling north on Dunnington Court and traveled across Dunnington Place entering the pond, officials say.

The Coroner’s Office also says the victims were two elderly females found in the vehicle submerged in it. They were pronounced dead on the scene.

The identities of the pair are not yet released.