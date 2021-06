AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Richmond County deputies are on the scene of an accident on I-520.

The wreck happened around 6:30 Monday morning.

Currently all eastbound lanes are closed at Doug Barnard Parkway to Laney Walker Blvd.

Richmond Coroner, Mark Bowen, has confirmed a death in the crash.

We have a crew on the way to the scene, we’ll bring you more information as it becomes available.