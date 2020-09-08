Two-county high speed chase results in roll over crash; ejection

CSRA (WJBF) – The Georgia State Patrol along with Warren County and Columbia County deputies were involved in a high speed chase Monday, September, 7th.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office requested GSP’s assistance with the pursuit of a stolen 2020 Chevrolet Silverado on I-20 Eastbound at milemarker 172.

A trooper responded to I-20 and waited to help with the pursuit. The trooper pursued the vehicle as it drove in speeds of more than 100 mph.

The suspect vehicle got off at the Appling-Harlem Exit, then continued on Wrightsboro Road, toward Grovetown.

As the vehicle neared the City of Grovetown, the trooper performed a PIT maneuver to help stop the truck.

The PIT maneuver caused the vehicle to roll over and two men (including the driver ) who were not wearing their seatbelts were ejected. Two other female passengers in the vehicle were restrained and were not thrown from the truck.

All four occupants were taken by ambulance to Doctors Hospital in Augusta.

Officials that the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado had a stolen tag from Aiken, South Carolina that belonged on a van and the vehicle was also stolen from that area.

The driver of the vehicle has been identified as 54-year old Cleveland Hair of Augusta. When released from the hospital, Hair will be booked into the Columbia County Jail, charged with Felony Fleeing, two counts of Theft by Receiving Stolen Property, Serious Injury by Motor Vehicle, Reckless Driving, No Seatbelt and Driving While License Suspended.

