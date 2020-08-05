Two Columbia County schools send home letters about COVID exposure

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WJBF) – One day after school started in Columbia county, letters were sent home to parents informing them of a couple of cases of COVID-19.

Those letters went out to some parents of Harlem and Lakeside high school students.





The letters alerted parents that their child may have be in the proximity of, though not in direct contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

The letter states that the student or staff member is now under quarantine.

The letters asked parents to keep an eye on their kids for any possible COVID-19 symptoms.

