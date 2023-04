ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Two children are dead following a crash in Orangeburg County.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, A 2017 GMC Terrain was traveling east on U.S. Highway 178, when it exited the road on the right side. The vehicle then struck a ditch and a tree.

A 27-year-old man was injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.

The identities of the children, ages 3 and 6, have not been released.

The crash is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.