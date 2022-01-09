Two children dead following house fire in Jackson

JACKSON, S.C. (WJBF) — Two children are dead following a house fire in Aiken County.

On Sunday, January 9 at 4:15 a.m., authorities responded to a home in the 100 block of Charles Street in Jackson following a house fire with entrapment. After the fire was extinguished, the children were found dead in their bedrooms.

According to the coroner, the victims have been identified as 12-year-old Annabella Burress and her sister, 7-year-old Azriel Burress. Autopsies are scheduled in Newberry, S.C. to determine their cause of death.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s along with the Jackson Police Department are investigating the cause of the fire.