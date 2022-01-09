Two children dead and another injured following house fire in Jackson, S.C.

JACKSON, S.C. (WJBF) – Two children are now dead and one other is injured after a house fire in Jackson, South Carolina. It happened at the 100 block of Charles Street around 4:30 Sunday morning.

“I didn’t see nothing besides all the emergency vehicles,” said Crystal Simmons, a neighbor.

“It just don’t make no sense,” said Jacob Williams, a neighbor.

“It is sad, right here in our own neighborhood.” said Steve Parr.

This quiet community is now shaken up after a house fire killed two young girls early Sunday morning, and injured another.

“I got up this morning and I saw the lights flashing down there. I heard the sirens around 4 this morning,” said Parr.

The Aiken County Coroner says the two girls have been identified as 12-year-old Annabella Burress and her sister, 7-year-old Azriel Burress. Both girls were found dead entrapped in their bedrooms.

“I mean, that’s kind of sad that young kids like that are not awakened. I don’t know if they didn’t have any smoke alarms or what in the house, but with this weather, I’m sure everybody is using heaters and stuff in their rooms,” said Parr.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office along with the Jackson Fire Department are still trying to piece together what happened, but they tell NewsChannel 6, that the girls’ parents were home at the time of the fire. Neighbors say the father was a volunteer firefighter.

“You working at the fire department and you come home and your house is on fire and your kids get burnt up in it, I can only imagine what’s going through his head and his girlfriend’s head to come to a fire and it’s your own,” said Betty Williams.

Betty Williams and her son Jacob say they knew the family pretty well.



“He comes through here all the time, he waves and stuff. I see him at the store in Jackson, he’ll speak, but like I said I can only imagine what’s going through his head right now,” said Williams.

But many people living in the neighborhood say house fires there are not uncommon.



“We had a house fire, but luckily I was the only one home and I made it out safely, but other than, somebody dying, we don’t have that happen too often,” she said.

“We just had a trailer next to them burn down a couple of years ago,” said Parr.

A 17-year-old whose name has not yet been released, was taken to Doctor’s Hospital with burn injuries and her condition is still unknown.