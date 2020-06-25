Twenty people without homes after an early morning fire in Augusta

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Fire crews are on the scene on a structure fire at Avery Point apartments in Augusta. That’s located on Fayetteville Drive.

According to officials the fire broke out around 3:30 this morning. One building, which houses eight units was fully engulfed.

One person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, they’re expected to be okay.

Unfortunately, a dog died.

Twenty people have been displaced and the Red Cross has been called in to assist them.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

