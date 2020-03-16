TSA allows more hand sanitizer on flights

(CNN) – You can now take four times more hand sanitizer through airport security.

The Transportation Security Administration is allowing passengers to bring 12 ounces of sanitizer in their carry-on bags.

A post on the TSA website says the policy will remain in place indefinitely:

Medical Exemptions TSA is allowing passengers to bring liquid hand sanitizer containers up to 12 ounces to be permitted in carry-on bags until further notice. Passengers can expect that these containers larger than the standard allowance of 3.4 ounces of liquids permitted through a checkpoint will need to be screened separately, which will add some time to their checkpoint screening experience. Please keep in mind that all other liquids, gels and aerosols brought to a checkpoint continue to be allowed at the limit of 3.4 ounces or 100 milliliters carried in a one quart-size bag. Learn about TSA’s special procedures for traveling with medication.

The agency says it’s an effort to help people clean their hands during the coronavirus outbreak.

Buying the sanitizer to stash in those carry-ons is another matter.

After Covid-19 hit, online sales spiked more than 800%

In person sales went up more than 200%.

New york state is making its own hand sanitizer.

A distillery in Georgia is giving it a try also.

