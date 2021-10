LOUISVILLE, Ga. (WJBF) — Halloween is right around the corner and the Trunk or Treat Extravaganza is happening Thursday, October 28 in Louisville.

It will take place at the Helen Clark Memorial Park on Peachtree Street from 5 until 8 p.m.

There will be a costume contest, games, food, giveaways, and more.

It’s free and open to the public