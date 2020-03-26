Trump’s job approval rating up to 49%

(CNN) – President Trump is as popular right now as he’s ever been.
In a new Gallup Poll, 49% approve of the job Trump is doing as President.
That’s up 5% from earlier this month.
It also matches his highest approval rating ever in Gallup surveys.
45% disapprove of the job he’s doing.
But when it comes to how Trump is handling the coronavirus crisis; his numbers are even better.
60% of Americans approve, while 38% disapprove.
