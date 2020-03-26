Trump’s job approval rating up to 49%

President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Sunday, March 22, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

(CNN) – President Trump is as popular right now as he’s ever been.

In a new Gallup Poll, 49% approve of the job Trump is doing as President.

That’s up 5% from earlier this month.

It also matches his highest approval rating ever in Gallup surveys.

45% disapprove of the job he’s doing.

But when it comes to how Trump is handling the coronavirus crisis; his numbers are even better.

60% of Americans approve, while 38% disapprove.

