Trump’s job approval rating up to 49%

News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Sunday, March 22, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

(CNN) – President Trump is as popular right now as he’s ever been. 

In a new Gallup Poll, 49% approve of the job Trump is doing as President. 

That’s up 5% from earlier this month. 

It also matches his highest approval rating ever in Gallup surveys. 

45% disapprove of the job he’s doing. 

But when it comes to how Trump is handling the coronavirus crisis; his numbers are even better. 

60% of Americans approve, while 38% disapprove.  

Latest Headlines:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories