Trump tweets US and Canada closing border as White House and Senate GOP work on massive stimulus package

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with tourism industry executives about the coronavirus, in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(ABC News) – President Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday morning that by “mutual consent” the U.S. will be temporarily closing the northern border with Canada to non-essential traffic, adding that trade will not be affected, as the number of U.S. cases of the novel coronavirus jumped overnight to nearly 6,000 across all 50 states and as Americans enter the third day of a 15-day critical period meant to “flatten the curve” of the virus spread.

We will be, by mutual consent, temporarily closing our Northern Border with Canada to non-essential traffic. Trade will not be affected. Details to follow!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2020

Earlier Wednesday, Trump said he would again hold a news conference, teasing “very important news from the FDA” and touting his response to the novel coronavirus — telling Americans, “money will soon be coming to you” — after the White House proposed a $1 trillion economic stimulus package, including a measure to send checks to directly to Americans.

For the people that are now out of work because of the important and necessary containment policies, for instance the shutting down of hotels, bars and restaurants, money will soon be coming to you. The onslaught of the Chinese Virus is not your fault! Will be stronger than ever! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2020

The White House late Tuesday night also requested $45.8 billion more from Congress — in addition to the trillion-dollar package currently being negotiated — in order to cover unanticipated costs for an array of federal agencies fighting COVID-19.MORE: Coronavirus live updates: Wuhan, China, reports just 1 new case for 2nd straight day

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks during a press briefing with the coronavirus task force, at the White House, March 17, 2020.Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks during a press briefing with the coronavirus task force, at the White House, March 17, 2020.Evan Vucci/AP

Trump and Secretary Treasury Steve Mnuchin revealed new measures to deal with virus spread and economic harm earlier Tuesday including sending some Americans checks for $1000 or more by the end of April — a measure most Senate Republicans seem to support.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin also said Tuesday during a meeting with GOP senators that the virus could also raise the U.S. jobless rate to 20% if the government did not intervene, ABC News confirmed.

Meanwhile, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading expert on infectious diseases, cautioned it will take “several weeks and maybe longer until we know we’re having an effect,” on slowing the spread of the virus but said if Americans follow the guidelines, young people especially, “we’re going to see a hump instead of a peak.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks as President Donald Trump listens during the daily press briefing on the Coronavirus pandemic situation at the White House, March 17, 2020.Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks as President Donald Trump listens during the daily press briefing on the Coronavirus pandemic situation at the White House, March 17, 2020.Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

Trump is expected in a Wednesday briefing to discuss steps the Food and Drug Administration is already taking to loosen regulation on food supply to ensure there aren’t disruptions.