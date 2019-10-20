Trump to join 2020 Democrats at South Carolina justice forum

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — President Donald Trump is visiting South Carolina as part of a bipartisan event on criminal justice reform, the White House confirmed Friday.

Trump is slated to appear on Oct. 25 at a forum sponsored by the 20/20 Bipartisan Justice Center, the self-proclaimed “only nationwide coalition of Black Republicans, Democrats and Independents focused on criminal justice reform.”

The event at Columbia’s Benedict College marks Trump’s first visit to a historically black college or university. Some of the Democrats vying to challenge him are planning to attend, including Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

In a recent national Associated Press/NORC poll, 4% of black voters said they think Trump’s actions have been good for African Americans in general, while 81% think he’s made things worse.