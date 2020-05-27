WASHINGTON (ABC News) – President Donald Trump on Wednesday morning threatened that Republicans will try to close down social media platforms after Twitter, for the first time, added a fact check to his tweets, specifically ones concerning his unsubstantiated claims about mail-in voting fraud.
Trump said, in a tweet not naming any platforms, that “Republicans feel that Social Media Platforms totally silence conservative voices. We will strongly regulate, or close them down, before we can ever allow this to happen.”
On Tuesday evening, responding to Trump’s complaints about Twitter’s move, Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley tweeted a similar threat.
Latest Headlines:
- Trump threatens to ‘close’ down social media platforms after Twitter fact checks claims on mail-in voting fraud
- Deputies: Man posed as officer, pointed gun during fight
- Tropical Storm Bertha forms off the South Carolina coast
- California sues over sex misconduct on ‘Criminal Minds’ set
- Protesters clash with Minneapolis police following death of black man seen pinned down in video