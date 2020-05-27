Trump threatens to ‘close’ down social media platforms after Twitter fact checks claims on mail-in voting fraud

WASHINGTON (ABC News) – President Donald Trump on Wednesday morning threatened that Republicans will try to close down social media platforms after Twitter, for the first time, added a fact check to his tweets, specifically ones concerning his unsubstantiated claims about mail-in voting fraud.

Trump said, in a tweet not naming any platforms, that “Republicans feel that Social Media Platforms totally silence conservative voices. We will strongly regulate, or close them down, before we can ever allow this to happen.”

Republicans feel that Social Media Platforms totally silence conservatives voices. We will strongly regulate, or close them down, before we can ever allow this to happen. We saw what they attempted to do, and failed, in 2016. We can’t let a more sophisticated version of that…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 27, 2020

On Tuesday evening, responding to Trump’s complaints about Twitter’s move, Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley tweeted a similar threat.

And @Twitter is getting subsidized by the federal government for that interference in the form of special immunity worth billions. Time to end #BigTech sweetheart deal w/ government https://t.co/fZ8sMjxxWt — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) May 27, 2020

