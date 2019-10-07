Trump tax return suit dismissed

NEW YORK (AP) – President Donald Trump’s lawyers are appealing a judge’s conclusion that the president cannot stop Manhattan’s district attorney from getting his tax returns.

U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero had said in his ruling Monday that he could not grant such a “categorical and limitless assertion of presidential immunity.”

Trump’s lawyers immediately appealed to the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. That means the returns are unlikely to be turned over immediately.

That court is also based in Manhattan. The Justice Department declined to comment.

District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. has asked Trump’s accounting firm to turn over his business and personal tax returns.

It is part of an investigation of the Trump Organization’s involvement in buying the silence of two women who claimed to have had affairs with the president.