Trump: I ‘disagreed strongly’ with Georgia’s reopening plan

President Donald Trump listens during a briefing about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

ATLANTA (AP) – President Donald Trump says he told Georgia’s governor that he “disagreed strongly” with his decision to reopen some nonessential businesses that had been shuttered to contain the coronavirus.

Speaking at a White House briefing Wednesday evening, Trump said he told Gov. Brian Kemp that he had misgivings over the governor’s plan, but would not stand in his way. Trump says the Republican governor is doing “what he thinks is right.”

Kemp’s decision has been questioned because the state has yet to show continuing progress with tracking and testing for the virus.