Trump campaign to hold news conference in Las Vegas at 8:30 a.m.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Trump campaign announced it will hold a news conference in Las Vegas Thursday morning.
According to the news release, it will be at 8:30 a.m. in front of the Clark County Election Department and will include former Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell, former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt, Chairman of the American Conservative Union Matt Schlapp and Nevada GOP Chair Michael McDonald.
More election results are expected to be released today and could determine the outcome of the presidential race.
8NewsNow.com will carry live streaming coverage of the news conference.
