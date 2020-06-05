Trump calls improved jobs numbers ‘great day’ for George Floyd

(ABC News) – As he touted surprising new jobless numbers showing unemployment had improved in May despite getting worse as predicted, President Donald Trump on Friday said he hoped George Floyd was “looking down” from heaven “and saying, ‘This is a great thing happening for our country.’”

He said a strong economy was key to improving racial tensions.

“This is a great day for him, this is a great day for everybody,” he said. “This is great day for everybody. This is a great, great day in terms of equality,” he said at a Rose Garden news conference, referring to the African American man killed in Minneapolis police custody, triggering more than a week of nationwide protests.

“It’s really what our Constitution requires, and it’s what our country is all about,” he said.

President Donald Trump holds a press conference in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, on June 5, 2020.

Trump made the comment after saying governors should use the National Guard to “dominate the streets” and, turning to scripted remarks, saying that “every American receives equal treatment in every encounter with law enforcement regardless of race, color, gender, or creed.”

