Trump backs Jones in Georgia, renews support for Walker

ATLANTA (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is putting his thumb on the scale of Georgia Republican politics again.

Trump on Thursday, endorsed state Sen. Burt Jones in the GOP primary for lieutenant governor and reiterated his support for newly declared U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker.

The move underlines a developing Trump slate in the 2022 primary even as some Republicans line up behind other candidates.

Neither endorsement is a surprise. Trump publicly encouraged Walker to enter the race.

He earlier attacked Black’s top GOP rival, Senate President Pro Tem Butch Miller of Gainesville, for not doing enough to try to overturn President Joe Biden’s November victory in Georgia.