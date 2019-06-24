Troubling trees concern commissioner

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Old trees can be dangerous in Augusta, and one commissioner wants to know what the city is doing about it.

Earlier this month near Walton Way at Highland Avenue a large tree fell, crashing onto a car doing significant damage.

The tree had already been marked to be removed, but was still standing.

Commissioner Mary Davis says this is one problem area the city needs to address.

“It’s time we put more resources into that area. We have so many, as you know, old large trees throughout the city. When they are deemed hazardous it’s still taking us too long to get those trees taken down. I want us to address that issue and that would be the necessary resources into that area,” said Commissioner Mary Davis.

Commissioners are expected to take up the hazardous tree removal process at their first committee meeting in July.