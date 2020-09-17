Tropical Depression Sally causing problems in the CSRA

CSRA (WJBF) – A tree has fallen in Appling, Ga blocking a roadway.

Cobbham Road near Jacqueline Drive is completely blocked. A detour is in place.

A tree has fallen across an Aiken County Roadway.

The call came in around 7:15 Thursday morning.

It’s blocking Silver Bluff Road near Atomic Road. Motorists should find an alternate route.

TJ Elder Middle School in Sandersville, Ga is closed. Officials say the school is underwater.

An accident in Columbia county has one lane blocked. That’s at Belair Road near Ridge Trail.

All in person classes in Washington County, Ga, are canceled due to flooding. Per their Facebook page: If you have already dropped your child off, they can stay at the school. If you have the ability to login to Google classroom please do so. If you have any questions please contact your individual schools.

Washington County, Ga

Several roads in Jefferson County, Ga are flooded.

Per GDOT Hwy 88 West near Amelia Lane- Both sides are under water

Areas of Campground Road between U.S. 1 and Kings Mill Road is under water.

In Columbia County: Ray Owens Rd near Yelton Rd is down to one lane due to flooding.