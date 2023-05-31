HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal hit-and-run in Horry County.

Troopers say it happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night.

According to SCHP. an unknown vehicle was traveling north on United States Primary Highway 17 (N. Kings Hwy) and struck a pedestrian.. The pedestrian sustained fatal injuries as a result of the collision.

The suspect vehicle left the scene and was seen driving a dark colored SUV and should have front end and possible hood damage.

Anyone with information on the identity of those responsible is asked to submit your anonymous tip by calling the South Carolina Highway Patrol at (843) 661-4705 or 1 (800) 768-1505, Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111 or in one of the following ways.