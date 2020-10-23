Trick-or-Treat from your seat at the JBA

Shadow of a halloween glass lantern over newspaper, taken for Macro Mondays’ theme for 2 Nov 2015 – “Shadow Play”

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Trick-or-Treat from Your Seat: A Safe Halloween Drive-Thru Event.

It will be from 4 pm -7pm, Saturday, Oct. 24th, in the 7th Street parking lot at James Brown Arena.

This is a free community event.

As vehicles drive through Candyland, treats will be given to children.

Pick up a pumpkin at the Pumpkin Patch and take a spooky car photo in Spookyville!

Decorated cars get special treats! Treat bags for children will be available while supplies last.

Families must stay in their vehicle.

Social distancing guidelines will be followed.

