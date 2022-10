COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Trick-or-Treat at Evans Towne Center Park is happening tonight, October 20th.

Families from all over are invited for trick-or-treating from 90+ stations, a bounce house, photo booth, outdoor movie, food trucks, and more all in a safe environment for your children.

Costumes are welcomed and encouraged, but not required.

The fun kicks off at 6pm and will last until 8pm.

Admission is FREE!