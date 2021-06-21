TRICARE authorizes temporary prescription refills for GA counties affected by tropical storm Claudette

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Defense Health Agency announced Monday evening that TRICARE beneficiaries affected by tropical storm Claudette in Georgia can get emergence prescription refills until June 30th.

For breaking news delivered to you, subscribe to WJBF’s breaking news email list

In order to receive an emergency prescription refill, TRICARE beneficiaries should take their medicine bottles to any TRICARE retail network pharmacy. If the bottle is unavailable or the label is damaged or missing, you should contact Express Scripts or one of their retail network pharmacies.

You can call 1-877-363-1303 to find a network pharmacy, or you can CLICK HERE to access the network pharmacy locator. If at all possible, visit the pharmacy where the prescription was filled.

TRICARE beneficiaries, other than active duty members, can receive urgent care from any TRICARE-authorized urgent care centers or providers without a referral.

Beneficiaries should CLICK HERE for updates.