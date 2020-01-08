Trial of a Grovetown man charged with Aggravated Assault and Rape to continue

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The trial of a Grovetown man will continue tomorrow. Joshua woody is charged with 2 counts of aggravated assault and 1 count of rape for a June incident.

Newschannel 6’s Ashley Osborne has been in the courtroom all day. She breaks down some of what has happened so far.

A couple things to note first, it’s important to remember that the burden of proof lies with the state to prove that the suspect did in fact commit the crimes he’s accused of. Joshua woody, the suspect in this case is innocent until proven guilty. That’s the whole point of this trial.

The next, we cannot nor would we release the identity of the woman who reported this incident. She was the first witness to take the stand. the details of this case, as she describes them are arguably every woman’s worst nightmare or at least somewhere near the top of the list.

She works for the department of defense and visited Augusta in June for business at Fort Gordon. She says she went to dinner, then out for drinks. at her final stop, she remembers talking to the suspect, going to the bathroom and coming back to her seat at the bar, but has no memory after that other than 3 what she called “flashes.”

In her testimony, she said she woke up the next morning in terrible pain. she says she had bruises on her breasts, her neck and vaginal region were sore. A nurse testified that she saw bruises on the woman’s throat and breasts days later.

The defense argued bruises do not equal assault since they could appear after consensual sex also. Surveillance footage mentioned by both the prosecution and the defense they say shows the victim leave the bar with the suspect and go back to her hotel. The burden of proof falls on the state to prove to the jury that the suspect, Joshua Woody, raped and assaulted the woman.

The defense argues the woman had too much to drink and the encounter was consensual. This trial is expected to extend throughout the week, potentially even after that.