COLUMBIA, SC (WJBF) – The South Carolina Department of Corrections Office of Investigations and Intelligence released arrest warrants for a correctional officer at Trenton Correctional Institution.

31-year-old Colette Antionette Dunbar, of Aiken, is being charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, providing contraband to a prisoner, criminal conspiracy and misconduct in office.

These charges against Dunbar involve her bringing around 260 grams of marijuana into the institution.

Dunbar will be fired as a result.