Augusta, Ga (WJBF> Commissioners saying yes, the trees in the Augusta Common need some work but not total removal.

“If we go down there and trim the trees, we could trim the branches off the light fixtures which would give more light to the area, you could trim some of the branches to make sure you have a clear line of sight,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.

Limbs blocking the stage is one issue, another is that vendors can’t set up tents under some trees ,

and some of the roots are damaging sidewalks creating hazards.

So, some trees are targets to come out.

“Take proactive measures, there’s already been a couple of lawsuits out there, in regard to people tripping over tree roots, tripping over broken sidewalks, so why would be keep those hazards in place,” said Commissioner Brandon Garrett.

The talk of removing trees from the Common is creating a lot of pushback and even more pushback is expected when the Broad Street renovation project gets closer.

Because there could be dozens of trees in the way of that work.

And that has some wanting to create the position of city arborist.

“We need to have somebody that is professional who knows trees knows how to plant them knows what they’re doing,”said Commissioner Catherine Smith McKnight.

“That’s one of the things that has always baffled me why we don’t have the professionals on staff that we really do need,” said Commissioner Brandon Garrett.

Commissioners not wanting to be stumped when dealing with trees. in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.

Funding for an arborist was not included in the 2022 city budget so if the position is approved commissioners would likely need to go into the contingency account to cover the cost.