AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Nicole Novak’s walk in Olde Town is not as shady as before.

“We are kind of mourning the trees because of the loss of them but it’s a mixed bag we’re waiting for the good stuff,” she said.

Crews cutting down what will be dozens of trees to make way for the massive street renovation project downtown, but not everyone is applauding the progress.

“I don’t know of any other city that is set about to destroy the aesthetics of a city I mean Augusta has been known for 150 or more years as the Garden City and there about to make us an asphalt city,” said Augusta Tree Commission Chairman Roy Simkins.

Tree Commission Chair Simkins says he’s sickened by what’s he is seeing, but the city says the trees are not being cut for no reason.

“So, every tree that is slated for removal is being done for a purpose whether its for some future construction we’re going to put in curb and gutter redo the road or handicap ramps there is some reason for it to come out,” said Traffic Engineer John Ussery.

Ussery points out many trees are near the end of the end of the normal life span, and that new trees will be planted for the ones being removed, but Simkins says this is not the way this should be done.

“Watch your beautiful garden in your backyard being destroyed by an engineer because of some whim on an engineer’s drawing that is so sad you can’t name another city that is doing this type of thing to their city,” he said.

New streetscapes mean progress downtown, but some don’t like the price being paid.

In Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6