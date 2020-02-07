Tree falls in front of Richmond County school, blocking entrance

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Students at Monte Sano Elementary School has to enter through the back doors this morning due to a tree blocking the entrance.

A tree fell and brought down powerlines around 5:30 Friday morning.





Courtesy of: Sally Rueggeberg

No word on what caused the tree to fall, but there have been reports of tress falling all morning.

NewsChannel 6 spoke with a school employee about the incident and we’re told Troupe Street, where the school is located, is still blocked by Georgia Power officials.

No word on when the road will reopen.

