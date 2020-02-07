AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Students at Monte Sano Elementary School has to enter through the back doors this morning due to a tree blocking the entrance.
A tree fell and brought down powerlines around 5:30 Friday morning.
No word on what caused the tree to fall, but there have been reports of tress falling all morning.
NewsChannel 6 spoke with a school employee about the incident and we’re told Troupe Street, where the school is located, is still blocked by Georgia Power officials.
No word on when the road will reopen.
Latest Headlines:
- Judge charged with second DUI offense after crash injuries 3
- Tree falls in front of Richmond County school, blocking entrance
- Former congressman Walsh ends 2020 GOP bid against Trump
- Stranger in France finds Girard veteran’s dog tag 70 years later with metal detector
- Audi recalls 107K US vehicles for new Takata air bag problem