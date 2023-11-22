AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- An estimated 55 million people are expected to take to the skies and roads over the next few days. Law enforcement and airports are set for what experts think will be one of the biggest travel periods we’ve seen in nearly 25 years.

Rough weather across the country could make it hard to travel. The FAA is expecting 50 thousand flights Wednesday, so they’re working hard to make this a smooth travel time.

Holiday air travel can be chaotic and in the past severe weather has shut down flights for days.

But this year, despite predicted bad weather, authorities say flight cancellations are at a 5 year low.

Lauren Smith with Augusta regional Airport said that locally, Thanksgiving isn’t as busy as Christmas. She explained that while everything is on time for the most part, passengers should always prepare for the worst.

“We just encourage our passengers to keep track of their flight on the airline app, because that is the most up to date information and anything that we get on our social media or our website is fed to us through those apps. Go ahead and track it yourself as well,” Smith said.

Heavy traffic and impaired driving could also be a big problem this week. Lots of cars on the roads means a higher risk of accidents. Add the holiday to it, when people may be drinking more than usual, and you increase that risk even more.

People can expect more of a law enforcement presence on the roads in both Georgia and South Carolina over the Thanksgiving holiday. They are reminding people not to speed, to wear their seatbelts, and to pay attention to the roads.

As always they caution drivers not to drive distracted or impaired. This year the Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety is offering one thousand people a $25 Uber credit, hoping to keep more impaired drivers off the roads.

“It’s another step for us to offer to Georgians to be able to get home safely from wherever you’re at, no matter what your condition is,” said Roger Hayes, with the GA Governors Office of Highway Safety.

Uber ride credits will be available during select hours from 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 22 through 6:00 a.m. on Monday, November 27. To receive a $25 credit, Uber account holders need to enter the code rUsQ0JNHGgv during selected hours during the holiday weekend in the discount code section of their app in order to receive the credit. Each account will only be able to receive one $25 credit and the Uber account user must be in Georgia to receive the credit.

Specifically, the ride share credits will be available during the following hours:

Wednesday, November 22 – 9:00pm -11:59am

Thursday, November 23 – 12:00am -6:00am; 8:00pm-11:59pm

Friday, November 24 – 12:00am-6:00am; 8:00pm-11:59pm

Saturday, November 25- 12:00am -6:00am; 6:00pm-11:59pm

Sunday, November 26 – 12:00am-6:00am; 8:00pm-11:59pm

Monday, November 27- 12:00am-6:00am

AAA is also activating its Tow To Go program starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, November 22 until 6 a.m. Monday, November 27. If you’ve been drinking, they will send a tow truck to pick you and your vehicle up and get you safely home.

For that service, just call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO.

Photojournalist: Will Baker.