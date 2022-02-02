Trash continuing to pile up in Columbia County has some residents refusing to pay for service

GROVETOWN, G.A. (WJBF) – Trash is continuing to pile up in Columbia County and people living there are becoming impatient. One man says the problem started for him around Christmas and since then, he’s refused to pay for the service.



Bobby Browser has been living in Columbia County for more than 30 years and he says he’s never experienced a delay quite like this. This is more than 3 weeks worth of trash that’s now spilling into the ditch and out in the roads.

“How can I help you today Mr. Bobby?” said Waste Management representative over the phone.

“Yes ma’am I’ve called in the past several weeks about my trash pickup,” said Bobby Bowserman.



This has become a weekly routine for Bobby Bowserman. He’s trying to get in touch with Waste Management to see when they’ll pick up the trash on his block and he says he always gets the same response.

“Well we’ll have them out there Wednesday on your regular scheduled pickup, then that Wednesday came and went, so I called them Friday and I got another week of refund on the trash bill,” said Bowersman.



He even gave them another call on Monday.

“And they were supposed to come this morning and the trash is still here so I have no idea,” he said.



Bowserman has even had to ask neighbors if he can use their trash bins.

“But they’re in the same situation, if you look down the road, you’ll see all those cans full now too. So, I have nowhere to dump my trash.”



If you drive down Newmantown Rd in Grovetown, you’ll see piles of trash spilling outside bins and Bowserman says it could become a bigger problem.

“Yeah we have a problem here because we do have some situation where wild animals or dogs will come through skewering the trash, plus if you leave it like this and it’s in the can they can’t pick it up, so they’ll dump this can and just leave that laying here,” he said.



NewsChannel 6 even tried reaching out to both Waste Management and Meridian Waste, but we’re only able to get in touch with representatives from call centers based in places like Arizona. We also reached out to Augusta Disposal a local trash service. They did not want to go on camera, but they tell us the problem started when those companies bought out places like Advanced Disposal and Precision Waste.



Browser was told that someone would be picking up the trash on this road between 4pm and 7pm Wednesday and as you can see the trash is still here.

Columbia County gave us this statement saying in part ‘Columbia County does not oversee curbside garbage collection; therefore, the county does not have any jurisdiction over the matter. The problems that residents are experiencing with delayed pickup is between them and the company they are contracted with.’