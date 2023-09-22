THE BRONX, N.Y. (WPIX) – The NYPD has released photos of a trap door filled with drugs, including fentanyl, inside the day care center where a 1-year-old died of a suspected drug overdose last week.

​The drugs were found in the floor under a play area at Divino Nino Day Care in the Bronx after authorities obtained a search warrant for the facility on Wednesday, according to the NYPD. Investigators said at least two kilos of drugs were under the floor.

A large quantity of fentanyl and other narcotics were discovered under a trap door in the play area of a Bronx day care, according to the NYPD. (Credit: NYPD)

Nicolas Feliz Dominici, 1, was pronounced dead at Montefiore Medical Center last Friday after he and three other children — two 2-year-old boys and an 8-month-old girl — had to be rushed to the hospital with suspected drug overdoses. They were revived by the opioid-reversing drug Narcan.

Federal prosecutors said the day care, run by 36-year-old Grei Mendez, housed a major drug operation. After realizing the babies were not waking up from their naps, Mendez allegedly called her husband and another person several times before calling 911, according to a federal complaint.

Mendez and her husband’s cousin, Carlisto Acevedo Brito, are facing federal charges. Police were still searching for Mendez’s husband as of Friday morning