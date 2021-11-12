Train kills 3 trying to escape SUV stuck on Georgia tracks

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORSYTH, Ga. (AP) — Three people have died in middle Georgia after a train hit a vehicle stuck on the tracks.

Local news outlets report 47-year-old Chris Burkett was trying to help 93-year-old Shirley Treadwell and 66-year-old Debra Ruth Hall out of a Ford Flex.

The SUV got stuck on a private crossing over the Norfolk Southern Railway near Forsyth on Wednesday.

Monroe County sheriff’s deputies say all three died when the train hit the SUV around 6:30 p.m.

Norfolk Southern says it has no additional information beyond what the sheriff’s office released

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories