Train kills 3 trying to escape SUV stuck on Georgia tracks

FORSYTH, Ga. (AP) — Three people have died in middle Georgia after a train hit a vehicle stuck on the tracks.

Local news outlets report 47-year-old Chris Burkett was trying to help 93-year-old Shirley Treadwell and 66-year-old Debra Ruth Hall out of a Ford Flex.

The SUV got stuck on a private crossing over the Norfolk Southern Railway near Forsyth on Wednesday.

Monroe County sheriff’s deputies say all three died when the train hit the SUV around 6:30 p.m.

Norfolk Southern says it has no additional information beyond what the sheriff’s office released