AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and CSX Officials are on the scene of a train derailment .

The incident occurred Friday morning near Columbia Nitrogen Road under I-520 in Augusta.







No injuries have been reported and no hazardous materials were released.

CSX Officials released the following statement:

Early this morning, a CSX train derailed approximately 12 – 15 empty railcars at our yard in Augusta, GA. There were no injuries as a result of this incident. CSX and its contractors are developing a recovery plan to safely restore the area. The cause of this incident remains under investigation. CSX

Traffic is flowing smoothly.