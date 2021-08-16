Train Derailment in Washington County, Ga, blocks street

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga (WJBF) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office along with Norfolk Southern officials are on the scene of a train derailment.

Central Drive is completely blocked until further notice.

For all your latest breaking news and local headlines sign up for our daily NEWSLETTER

According to Sheriff Joel Cochran, 32 train cars derailed in the city of Oconee. There are no reports of injuries. The sheriff said there were cars carrying hazardous materials, but there did not overturn.

Officials hope to have the road open to traffic by tomorrow, but some repairs still have to be made.

Motorists should avoid the area if possible.