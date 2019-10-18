MILLEN, Ga (WJBF) – NewsChannel 6 has confirmed there is a minor train derailment in Millen, Ga.

Millen is in Jenkins County, about an hour south of Augusta.

The train is owned by Norfolk Southern.

Around 3:30 this morning several cars derailed near Old Highway 80.

According to a Norfolk Southern Spokesperson, they are working to get the cars back on the track.

When asked what the train was carrying the spokesperson said he couldn’t answer that question due to the sensitive nature of the contents.

He did say no one was in danger.

No injuries reported.

NewsChannel 6 will keep you updated on this developing story.