Train derailment damages tracks near Midville, Ga

MIDVILLE, Ga (WJBF) – A Norfolk Southern train derailed near Midville, Ga., Thursday night.

Norfolk Southern officials say the incident happened around 11:00 p.m. A westbound Norfolk Southern train derailed just outside of the city.

One locomotive and 9 railcars came off the tracks, with no injuries reported or hazmat involved.

The incident occurred about three miles west of town in a mostly secluded area preventing any major traffic disruption.

Response crews are arriving on the scene.

Officials estimate 2700-feet of track will need to be repaired once the cars are cleared.

We do not have an estimate for when the line will be reopened yet.

