COLUMBIA COUNTY, Georgia (WJBF) – There will be traffic shift on Lewiston Road in Columbia County starting on Tuesday, May 17th.

Traffic controllers say that the traffic shift will be from Columbia Road to the I-20 overpass.

Traffic controllers add that all traffic lanes will shift from the west side of the right of way to the new pavement section on the east side to allow road construction to continue.

Drivers are to expect delays, but are asked to seek an alternate route if possible.

The lane shift is associated with the roadway-widening project for Lewiston Road in cooperation with E.R. SNELL.