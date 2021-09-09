Traffic on I-20 in Aiken County slow due to overturned 18-wheeler

#UPDATE – South Carolina Highway Patrol tells WJBF that the clean-up ETA on this accident is expected around noon.

One Eastbound lane of I-20 at mile marker 19 remains blocked at this time.





Because the wreck recovery requires heavy machinery, the lane blockage will continue until the 18-wheeler is able to be towed from the scene.

South Carolina State Troopers tell WJBF that the noon expectation for the return to normal traffic patterns is still approximate and could change with a recovery operation of this scale.

AIKEN COUNTY (WJBF) – South Carolina Highway Patrol is at the scene of a crash.

Officials say an 18-wheeler hit an abandoned car on the side of Interstate 20 at mile marker 19 around 4:18 a.m. Thursday morning.

Traffic on I-20 will be slow most of Thursday as they try to clear the scene.