MCCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Authorities in McCormick County are responding to an accident in the Clarks Hill section of the county.

According to a social media post, the incident is on Hwy 28 South.

Hwy 28 is being diverted around the accident near Bethany Baptist Church.

If possible, you’re asked to avoid this area as traffic delays are possible.

Count on NewsChannel 6 to keep you updated on this developing story.