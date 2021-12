AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office currently investigating a crash with injuries involving a Richmond County School Bus on Windsor Spring Road near the intersection of Tobacco Road.

The school bus did not have any passengers when it was hit by a car.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital for what appears to be non-life threatening injuries.

Traffic on Windsor Spring Rd is being diverted onto Anthony Dejaun Pkwy.