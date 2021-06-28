Traffic delays and power outages in Jackson SC following damage to power lines

JACKSON, SC (WJBF) – According to Aiken County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch and Dominion Energy, there are traffic delays and power outages in the area of Jackson, SC, near Jackson Middle School.

Fire crews were also responding to the scene on the 1800 block of Atomic Road after power lines were pulled down, setting small brush fires in the area.

A little more than 60 residences remain without power. Right now, power is expected to be restored by 8:30 pm.

The road is currently shut down both directions of Atomic Road at Runs Creek Drive.