AUGUSTA (WJBF)— A crash in Barnwell County left one person dead this morning.

South Carolina Highway Patrol reports it happened on Fellowship Road just after 11 o’clock.

The driver of a Toyota Avalon was traveling west and ran off the right side of the road, hitting a ditch. The passenger in the crash died. The driver was taken to a local hospital.

Victims names are still closed off.

Count on NewsChannel 6 for more details as they become available.