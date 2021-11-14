Traffic alert this week for Aiken, Grovetown

AIKEN, S.C./GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) — NewsChannel 6 has two traffic alerts for the week of Sunday, November 14.

If you use South Boundary Avenue in Aiken, you could experience some delays and detours beginning Monday, November 15.

Starting at 8 a.m., the city will start pruning trees in that area. City leaders say that the Public Services Department will use necessary measures to prune the trees in the right-of-way and that can impact normal traffic flow.

In Grovetown beginning Tuesday, November 16 through Monday, December 6, there will be a temporary Road closure at Autumn Trail at Lewiston Road.

The road closure is part of the Lewiston Road widening project.

Through traffic will not be allowed on that section of Autumn Trail.

A detour route will be posted.