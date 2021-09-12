Traffic accident on Sudlow Lake Road, Aiken S.C.

AIKEN, S.C (WJBF)- The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating a single vehicle crash that claimed the life of an Aiken man.

The crash happened Saturday evening of September 11, 2021 at 6:34 p.m. on Sudlow Lake Road near Richland Road, North Augusta.

The restrained driver of a 2005 Nissan Altma was traveling west on Sudlow Lake Road when the vehicle ran off the road and struck a tree.

The driver was identified as Jeffrey Brown age 47. He was the only occupant and was pronounced dead on

the scene from blunt force injuries.

Count on NewsChannel 6 for more information on this developing investigation.